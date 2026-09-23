The City of Memphis honored the life and legacy of Grammy-nominated producer, artist and humanitarian Tay Keith with a Tay Keith Day proclamation and the keys to the city on his birthday.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tay Keith drew significant inspiration from the city while developing the sound that became known around the world. Continuing that legacy, Memphis Public Libraries has partnered with the Keith Family to launch the Tay Keith Music Lab at Cloud901, a multi-year initiative designed to provide teens with opportunities to explore music production and develop creative skills.

“We are honored to dedicate our Cloud901 music production lab to Tay Keith. What better way to honor the legacy of a beloved Memphian and his timeless work than with a space that gives teens the freedom to find their own voices,” said Dr. Eric D. Harris, Memphis Public Libraries Director.

The Tay Keith Legacy Foundation’s Tay Keith Legacy Initiative will also introduce Beat Making 101, a music production curriculum covering beat making fundamentals and developing an individual sound.

The initiative will establish a Tay Keith Collection featuring photographs, handwritten notes, studio materials, awards, memorabilia and other items documenting his life and career. Family members and others connected to Tay Keith will also contribute memories through Memphis Public Libraries’ 901Voices oral history initiative.

“The funding of this music lab is an investment in the next generation of Memphis talent and a fitting tribute to Tay Keith. His legacy will live on by giving young people the tools and space to create, learn, and build their own future in Music,” said Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

The Tay Keith Family said, “Today we keep our beloved Tay Keith’s memory and profound work alive by unveiling the Tay Keith Music Lab in partnership with Memphis Public Libraries. This space will connect his legacy to creation and focus on future generations of young DJ, producers and music moguls to come.”