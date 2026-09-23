The next Halo game will be made under Activision. For a franchise that helped build Xbox, the September 22 announcement marks one of the biggest changes in its 25-year history.

The next ‘HALO’ game will be developed under Activision — the same company as Call of Duty.



The new game will be developed by a newly formed team that is separate from the development of ‘Call of Duty’. pic.twitter.com/fDalQlz2Ua — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 22, 2026

Xbox chief content officer Matt Booty said a new, purpose-built Activision team will develop the next title separately from the company’s Call of Duty operations. A small team at Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, will remain to support the community and games already on the market, including Halo Infinite and Halo: Campaign Evolved. Microsoft has shared no release window or story details for Activision’s project.

Xbox is laying off an additional 268 employees and the next "Halo" game will be developed at Activision as part of the company's studio reorganization.



"The goal is to strengthen our franchises and games by operating fewer business units, aligning groups that already work… pic.twitter.com/ZDqOYVKHAt — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2026

The handoff comes with a painful cost. Microsoft is eliminating 268 roles across Halo Studios, other first-party teams and Xbox’s central management. The company has not said how many of those positions are at Halo Studios, leaving the full impact on the people who built its recent games unclear.

Activision president Rob Kostich says the goal is to “make the greatest Halo game ever.” That promise carries serious weight. Bungie’s Halo: Combat Evolved helped sell the original Xbox in 2001 and showed that a first-person shooter could feel at home on a console. Halo 2 helped turn online matchmaking into an essential part of Xbox Live. Three years later, Halo 3 became a mainstream entertainment launch, generating $170 million in its first 24 hours.

🚨Breaking : The next Halo game will be developed by Call Of Duty company activision 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZAqFmcEZEy — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 22, 2026

The series also gave gaming the unmistakable image of Master Chief and Cortana, the ringworlds built by the Forerunners and the threat of the Flood. Its influence reached well beyond controllers and consoles through the Red vs. Bluemachinima series and one of gaming’s most recognizable themes.

Microsoft’s wider reshuffle places Rare, the studio behind Sea of Thieves, and Age of Empires developer World’s Edge under Activision’s management. The next Halo will emerge from that new structure, with a fresh team responsible for carrying an Xbox-defining legacy forward.

For fans, the question now is what that team makes. For the workers losing their jobs, the consequences of the reset are already here.