A new feature documentary will take viewers inside the trial surrounding the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Propagate Content and Passion Pictures are developing the film, which will focus on Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was found guilty of orchestrating Shakur’s 1996 killing.

Directed by Marian Mohamed, the documentary will draw from proceedings inside the Las Vegas courtroom, along with interviews with members of Shakur’s family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will also feature never-before-seen footage and photographs connected to the case.

The film is scheduled to premiere in 2027 through Sky Documentaries and NOW.

Shakur was killed in Las Vegas in September 1996 at age 25. Davis, a longtime figure connected to the case, was charged decades later and found guilty in the murder case.

For nearly three decades, Duane “Keefe D” Davis talked about the murder of Tupac Shakur. Now that those words have helped lead to a first-degree murder conviction, Davis is telling a considerably different story.

In his first interview since a Las Vegas jury found him guilty in connection with Shakur’s September 1996 murder, the 63-year-old former Southside Compton Crips figure maintained his innocence while making several significant claims about the case, Tupac’s family, Suge Knight and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Davis was convicted after jurors deliberated for less than three hours following a trial in which prosecutors argued that he orchestrated the retaliatory attack that killed Shakur. Under Nevada law, prosecutors did not have to prove Davis fired the fatal shots; their case centered on allegations that he helped organize the attack and supplied the weapon. Davis faces up to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced October 13.

But speaking from the Clark County Detention Center in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Davis insisted the prosecution convicted the wrong man.

“I’m innocent, man. They got an innocent man sitting in jail,” Davis said.

More importantly, Davis is now challenging several elements of the Tupac murder story that have followed him for years.

Davis claimed he wasn’t even in Las Vegas on the night Tupac was shot, directly contradicting the narrative contained in years of interviews and accounts attributed to him. He said he instead went to a bar near UCLA that night before returning home the following morning.