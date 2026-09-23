Eric Deters had a packed lineup planned for September 26 at his farm in Morning View, Kentucky: Kid Rock, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Rep. James Comer and Fox News contributor Joe Concha. General admission and parking were set to be free. Days before the gates were due to open, Deters canceled Freedom Fest after learning that just six $1,000 VIP tickets had sold.

"Freedom Fest" tickets were $1,000 each. Only six tickets were sold. pic.twitter.com/twGg4Bf6qm — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) September 22, 2026

Those VIP sales were central to his plan. Deters said he had counted on roughly 100 wealthy contacts to buy tickets and help cover the cost of the event. In a September 21 Facebook video that has since been deleted, he vented about their response: “I want to tell you something: Rich people, as a whole, suck.” He also said, “I am never ever, ever, ever, ever doing this event again.”

The Freedom Fest 2026, the MAGA festival which was scheduled to take place on September 26 in Kentucky, has been canceled due to poor VIP ticket sales! Only six of the $1,000 tickets were sold! 🤣 The headliners were Kid Rock and ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter!’ MAGA is dead!… pic.twitter.com/5Gs39RDJMb — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) September 22, 2026

The six-ticket figure tells a specific story about funding. It does not establish how many people intended to attend for free. Deters said previous festivals had drawn thousands, and he pushed back on the idea that regular supporters had abandoned this year’s event. In a later video, he called the cancellation “a business call” and said it “had absolutely nothing to do with Kid Rock.”

Kid Rock had already taken part in another politically themed event this year, headlining Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” during the Super Bowl. Its YouTube stream reached about 6.1 million concurrent viewers, according to reporting at the time. That audience was watching a performance that happened. In Kentucky, the decisive number came before anyone could take the stage.