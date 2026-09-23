Ever since DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince dropped He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper in 1988, the double LP has stood as one of Hip Hop’s greatest tests of artistry. A format that demands both volume and vision, it has elevated some rappers to timeless greatness while overwhelming others under its weight. When executed to perfection, the double album becomes more than a release. It becomes a cultural monument.

On this day in Hip Hop history 23 years ago, OutKast gave the world one of the finest examples of that mastery with the September 23, 2003 release of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, a sprawling project that redefined what a Hip Hop album could be.

The accolades alone speak volumes.

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below became only the second Hip Hop album to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, following Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and the first from a rap group to claim the Recording Academy’s top prize. Both halves of the project also produced Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, with André 3000’s genre-shattering “Hey Ya!” reaching the top before being replaced at No. 1 by Big Boi’s “The Way You Move.”

That alone was an incredible demonstration of OutKast’s reach. Two artists. Two dramatically different musical directions. Two No. 1 records from the same package.

Commercially, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below became a monster. The RIAA ultimately certified the project 13-times Platinum, with each disc in the two-CD set counted separately toward certification totals under RIAA rules. Regardless of how the numbers are calculated, its commercial success placed OutKast in rare territory while taking two distinctly Atlanta artists to audiences around the world.

What made Speakerboxxx/The Love Below truly groundbreaking, however, was its structure.

More than simply a double album, it was essentially two individual projects packaged together, giving listeners the opportunity to experience Big Boi and André 3000 outside the traditional OutKast dynamic. The two discs shared little sonically, but together they represented the yin and yang that had always made OutKast work—two completely different energies somehow occupying the same universe.

Big Boi’s Speakerboxxx remained closer to the foundation that built OutKast, carrying some of the bass-heavy, trunk-rattling DNA that could be traced back to Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. His side was unapologetically Southern, combining street sensibilities, funk, live instrumentation and Atlanta bounce without sacrificing the sharp lyricism that had always separated Big Boi from the pack.

“The Way You Move,” featuring Sleepy Brown, became the massive crossover record, while tracks such as “Ghetto Musick” reminded anyone who might have forgotten that Big Boi could still absolutely rap. Speakerboxxx was polished enough for the mainstream but Southern enough to sound right coming through a pair of speakers in the trunk.

Then there was André.

The Love Below went somewhere else entirely.

Bold, eccentric and almost defiantly experimental, André 3000 leaned completely into the creative freedom he had been moving toward for years. Built largely around relationships, romance, sex, heartbreak and vulnerability, the album blurred whatever genre lines remained between Hip Hop, funk, soul, jazz, rock and psychedelic pop.

André barely approached the project like a conventional rap album at all.

“Hey Ya!” became a global phenomenon, but records like “Prototype,” “Roses,” “She Lives in My Lap” and “A Life in the Day of Benjamin André (Incomplete)” showed just how far Dre was willing to stretch the OutKast name. With minimal traditional rapping and maximum experimentation, The Love Below often felt closer to Prince, Funkadelic and an alternative soul record than anything dominating rap radio in 2003.

And somehow, it worked.

The influence of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below becomes even clearer 23 years later.

At a time when Southern Hip Hop was still too often dismissed or placed inside narrow stylistic boxes, OutKast demonstrated that artists from Atlanta could make ambitious, eccentric and commercially enormous music without abandoning where they came from. The album helped further erase the artificial boundaries between Hip Hop and other genres while showing another generation of artists that vulnerability, unconventional fashion, singing and experimentation didn’t have to exist outside rap culture.

André’s willingness to challenge traditional ideas surrounding how a male rapper was supposed to dress, sound and present himself also helped widen the creative space later occupied by generations of artists willing to push Hip Hop’s stylistic and gender conventions.

Twenty-three years later, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below remains not only one of OutKast’s defining achievements, but one of the most ambitious albums ever produced by the Dirty South.

Ironically, Big Boi and André 3000 created one of their biggest statements together by separating themselves musically. Speakerboxxx allowed Big Boi to double down on the Southern Hip Hop craftsmanship he had mastered, while The Love Below gave André the freedom to travel wherever his imagination took him.

Two discs. Two visions. One OutKast.

Twenty-three years later, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below still sounds like two artists refusing to be confined by what the world thought Hip Hop—or OutKast—was supposed to be.