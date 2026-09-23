President Donald Trump took the United Nations stage on September 22 and described a world in which American power would settle disputes on his terms. His warnings to Iran and Cuba, alongside attacks on international institutions, echoed the language critics have identified as authoritarian in his broader political rhetoric.

The Cuban Delegation Got Up And LEFT The Room After Trump Called Them a FAILED Communist State on The World Stage



No one does it like Trump



I’m howling 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H97oN9r4Jp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 22, 2026

The most alarming moment came as Trump discussed the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. He asked whether he should make a deal or “annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly.” Then came a second question: “Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” Trump predicted a deal could follow November’s midterm elections, leaving that threat hanging over any talks.

Trump: "I’m surprised CNN is here is covering me. You shouldn’t be here.”



CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “The United Nations allowed us in, sir.” pic.twitter.com/fMrWCnABEO — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 22, 2026

He also urged countries to leave the International Criminal Court, calling it an “out of control institution.” The court investigates serious international crimes; Trump argued that American service members should not face proceedings there. On artificial intelligence, he rejected what he called a “globalist scheme” for international oversight and declared, “Whoever wins superintelligence wins.”

Cuba heard its own warning. Trump called the country an “absolutely failed state” and said “it will fall.” Its delegation walked out. He also used the address to praise his administration’s border enforcement, bringing his domestic political message into the room with world leaders.

At the UNGA, Trump just called Mexico "the epicenter of cartel violence", says they are "controlled by cartels"



Their delegation does NOT look happy pic.twitter.com/L99wu9vyY3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2026

The authoritarianism concern rests on that pattern of rhetoric: threats of destruction, predictions that another government will collapse, and demands that nations abandon a court built to investigate abuses. Trump presented the speech as an assertion of “American strength and resolve.” His words gave other governments a clear picture of the power he is prepared to wield.