Brent Faiyaz is making his return to U.S. headlining stages a three-night event. Announced Wednesday, Brent Faiyaz Live: I Spent The Night With Brent Faiyaz will take him to Chicago, Brooklyn and Los Angeles this fall, his first headlining shows in the country since 2023.

The run opens November 30 at Chicago’s United Center, moves to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on December 3 and closes December 11 at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Artist presales begin September 24, with tickets going on sale to the general public September 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Faiyaz sounds ready to get back into a room with his audience. “Being in the room with the fans, feeling the energy back and forth, that’s something you can’t recreate anywhere else,” he said in the tour announcement. He also described taking his time with Icon because he wanted the album to mean something to the listeners who stayed with him.

BRENT FAIYAZ



I SPENT THE NIGHT WITH

BRENT FAIYAZ (3-SHOW RUN)



NOV — DEC 2026 🚨



▫️ NOV. 30 — CHICAGO

▫️ DEC. 3 — BROOKLYN

▫️ DEC. 11 — LOS ANGELES pic.twitter.com/ucoxLom1rx — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 23, 2026

That album arrived in February and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart. These shows will give fans their first U.S. headlining chance to hear its songs alongside the catalog he built before it. His last major tour stretched from 2023 into early 2024, making this return a long wait for anyone who missed him on that run.

The arena bookings give each night room to feel like an occasion. They also leave plenty of cities off the itinerary. For now, Faiyaz has announced just three U.S. dates, and fans hoping to spend a night with him will have to make plans around Chicago, Brooklyn or Los Angeles.