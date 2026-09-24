Most owners can estimate what their home is worth to within a few thousand pounds. Very few could say the same of the jewellery in the safe.

For most of the time, that gap is of no consequence. A significant piece remains in a safe or a bank box for years, worn rarely and valued privately, and there is no occasion that requires a number to be attached to it.

That changes when a family loses someone. Alongside the grief comes a considerable amount of administration, and much of it has to be dealt with while the loss is still recent. Everything the person owned must be accounted for, jewellery included, and the paperwork asks for a figure. In most families there is little to base one on beyond a price paid decades earlier.

In Britain, that figure is now being asked for more often, and examined more closely, than at any point in recent memory.

More estates, more scrutiny

Inheritance tax has quietly become a mainstream concern rather than a wealthy one.

Receipts reached £8.5bn in the most recent tax year, a fifth consecutive annual record. The threshold at which the tax starts has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009, and is set to stay there until at least 2031.

Property values and investments have risen throughout that period, so each year the same fixed threshold catches families who never expected to be affected.

The rules are also widening. From April 2027, unused pension savings will count towards the taxable estate, bringing a substantial asset into the calculation for the first time.

The result is more estates being assessed, in more detail, by an authority that checks its figures. HMRC applies risk-based reviews to the returns it receives and refers questionable numbers to specialist teams for testing against market evidence.

The £1,500 line, and why the figure has to be right

Within that process sits a rule that catches almost every family holding anything of quality.

Personal possessions worth more than £1,500 on the open market must be declared as part of an estate.

Jewellery clears that line easily. A single good ring, a pair of diamond earrings, an inherited necklace or a decent watch will each pass it, often several times over.

What the rule does not do is explain how to reach the number. And the number matters in both directions.

Declare too much and the estate pays tax on value that will never be realised. If a piece is entered at £40,000 when it would sell for £22,000, the difference is taxed at 40 per cent, and that sum is permanently lost to the estate.

Declare too little and the exposure is different but no smaller. Undervalued items can prompt an enquiry, and enquiries often arrive long after an estate is assumed to be closed. Executors may be held personally liable for penalties and interest where a figure cannot be substantiated.

Both outcomes turn on a single number, and that number has to come from somewhere.

Every other asset comes with a method

What makes jewellery unusual is not that it is difficult to value. It is that everything else in an estate arrives with an agreed procedure, and jewellery does not.

Property is assessed by a qualified surveyor, and HMRC can refer the valuation to the Valuation Office Agency for checking. Listed shares leave no room for judgement: their value is set by the official price on the date of death, calculated by a formula applied identically to every estate. Bank accounts and investment portfolios are confirmed by a dated statement from the institution holding them. Vehicles are covered by published trade guides.

In each case, the figure can be traced to a source and defended if questioned.

For a diamond, a coloured stone or a signed piece, there is no equivalent: no register, no published price, no procedure written into the process. In practice the figure comes from whoever is nearest at hand — a long-standing family jeweller, a general saleroom department, or a dealer who has offered to buy the piece. Each may be entirely competent. None is working to a common standard, and the results can differ substantially.

“Most of the people who come to us have owned something for years without ever knowing what it is worth, and that is completely reasonable — there is nowhere obvious to find out,” says Dov Alter, chief executive and co-founder of Auctentic, a European firm that values and repositions privately held diamonds, coloured stones, signed jewellery and high-end watches, and which opened a London office in Hatton Garden this year.

“It happens most often with the older pieces. An antique diamond, or a stone from a source that no longer produces, can be worth a great deal or very little, and the two can look almost identical to anyone who is not assessing them properly.”

This is the argument for a specialist assessment: not to arrange a sale, but to establish what is present before any decision comes to rest on it.

What has changed in the market

There is a further reason a figure based on general experience is no longer dependable, and it has nothing to do with the tax rules. What a piece was worth when it was last looked at is a poor guide to what it is worth now.

Research published by Auctentic describes a market that has separated into two parts over the past few years. Three developments explain most of it.

The first is laboratory-grown diamonds. These are genuine diamonds, grown under controlled conditions rather than mined, and they cannot be told apart from natural stones by eye. Because they are produced to order, supply is effectively unlimited. They now account for around half of all diamond engagement rings sold, but only 15 to 20 per cent of the money spent on them, and prices for smaller natural stones of everyday quality have fallen sharply alongside them.

The second is that large stones, rare coloured stones and diamonds of the highest quality have been left largely untouched by this. Laboratory production is concentrated in the small and medium sizes used in mass-produced jewellery, because that is where the volume is. A stone of five carats, a natural sapphire of unusual colour or a diamond graded at the top of the international scale remains genuinely scarce, and values in that territory have held.

The third is that buyers have become more selective in what they acquire. Pieces from recognised jewellery houses, unusual coloured stones and jewellery with a documented history continue to find buyers readily. Ordinary commercial jewellery does not.

An inherited piece can therefore no longer be assumed to have followed the market, because there is no longer a single market for it to follow. Two rings bought in the same decade for comparable sums may be worth very different amounts today.

Three valuations, and the one an heir needs

One further point accounts for more confusion than any other. Jewellery does not have a single value. It has three, and each answers a different question.

An insurance valuation is what it would cost to buy a comparable piece new at retail. It is deliberately generous, because its purpose is to make sure a replacement can be afforded. It is the document most families already hold, and almost always the highest of the three figures.

A gemmological certificate is a laboratory report describing a stone against international standards — its weight, colour, clarity and cut. It establishes what the stone is. It does not indicate what anyone will pay for it.

A market valuation is what a professional buyer would actually pay today. This is the figure an estate requires, because HMRC asks what an item would fetch if sold on the open market at the date of death — not what it would cost to replace.

The distinction is not academic. Submitting an insurance figure in an estate valuation is among the more common reasons a valuation is challenged, and it raises the tax due in the meantime.

The case for doing it early

A valuation is far easier to obtain calmly than under a deadline. Once an estate is being administered, the timetable belongs to somebody else, and decisions tend to be made with whatever information happens to be available.

Carried out in advance, the exercise is a short one. A specialist establishes what the pieces are and what they are currently worth, notes what documentation exists, and identifies which valuation applies to the circumstances. The result is a figure that can be explained, supported and, if it is ever questioned, defended.

Britain is in the middle of the largest handover of private wealth in its history, and most of it is being handled carefully. Homes are surveyed, portfolios are reconciled, pensions are reviewed. Jewellery, stones and watches deserve the same treatment, and the time to arrange it is before anyone needs the number.