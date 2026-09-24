Brock Purdy, Josh Allen Headline NFL Week 2 Players of the Week

Brock Purdy and Josh Allen led the NFL’s Week 2 Players of the Week selections after standout performances for the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco’s 35-13 win over Miami. He also rushed for a touchdown and became the first player in NFL history to complete at least 90 percent of his passes while recording at least 285 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in one game.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording nine tackles, two tackles for loss, three passes defensed and two interceptions, including a 16-yard pick-six, in a 34-3 win over Atlanta. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a field goal in Minnesota’s 9-3 victory over Chicago.

In the AFC, Allen earned Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 69 yards and two scores in Buffalo’s 41-31 win over Detroit. The award is his 19th career Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses recorded five tackles and two interceptions in a 26-14 win over the Chargers to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt converted three field goals and two extra points in a 23-19 win over Tampa Bay to claim AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.