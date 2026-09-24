Delonte West stepped outside a dental office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and flashed a new smile for his followers. The clip traveled quickly, with fans celebrating the former NBA guard’s appearance alongside a milestone he has shared publicly: roughly 10 months of sobriety.

For many people who watched West play, the moment carried years of history. He spent eight seasons in the NBA, including memorable stretches with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. After his playing career, his struggles with addiction, mental health and housing became public, often through videos captured during difficult moments. This time, West held the camera and shared an update on his own terms.

He has also been speaking more openly about recovery. In a recent appearance on Rise Above with Kevin Lanning, West discussed the painful memories and shame he has had to face. His progress has taken steady work, treatment and support from people around him. A new set of teeth makes for a striking photo, though the fuller story is in the daily commitment behind the smile.

West has been finding ways to reconnect with the athlete people remember, too. Earlier this month, he appeared in a video riding a bike through Florida wearing his old Celtics jersey. He has announced plans to box fellow former NBA player Michael Beasley in Miami on October 16, another sign that he is looking toward what comes next.

The response to his latest video has been full of encouragement. Fans can see a man enjoying a moment of confidence after years when his hardest days drew the most attention. West’s smile is his to show off. The hope surrounding it comes from watching him keep going.