Drake Shows IG Support to Kanye West Celebrating His Mother’s Street Naming Ceremony

Is it all love between Drake and Kanye West? Drake saw a post of Kanye West removing the cover from his mother’s street sign in her naming ceremony. And he offered up a like, a long road from where we once were with the two.

Drake liked an Instagram post of Ye unveiling Dr. Donda West’s honorary street sign ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ucvNBt7Y50 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 23, 2026

In case you missed it, Ye was back in Chicago on Tuesday, celebrating his late mother, Dr. Donda West, who had the intersection of 78th street and South Shore Drive named in her honor.

Ye appeared in all Black to accept the honor, celebrating Donda as a “champion for Black creativity and intellectual excellence.”

Dr. West was a pillar in the Chicago education community serving for 30 years as the head of the English department.

You can see the moment below.