Eight sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its extended deployment, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao disclosed in a letter to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand obtained by CNN. Cao reported no deaths.

“Since the beginning of Lincoln’s deployment, there have been a total of eight suicide attempts across the strike group,” Cao wrote. The figure covers personnel aboard the carrier, its air wing and escorting ships, a force of roughly 6,000 to 7,000 people. According to CNN, one sailor who went overboard in August was recovered, and shipmates intervened when another sailor was in crisis in March.

NEW: Eight U.S. Navy personnel assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during a deployment that included combat operations against Iran and a record-setting stretch at sea, according to a letter from the Navy’s acting secretary obtained by CNN pic.twitter.com/hEZ4XhXVdG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 23, 2026

The Lincoln left San Diego in November 2025 and was redirected to the Middle East for operations against Iran. By August, it had spent more than 260 days deployed and set a modern record for consecutive days at sea without a port call. The carrier made a stop in Thailand in early September and is now on its way home. An arrival date in San Diego has not been announced.

Families and lawmakers had been pressing the Navy for answers about conditions and mental health care aboard the ship. In August, President Donald Trump was asked whether the deployment had gone on too long. “No, no, no. Not nearly long enough,” he told reporters, according to Reuters. Cao subsequently called coverage portraying the crew as victims “dishonest.” His letter to Gillibrand now gives lawmakers a confirmed figure for the attempts across the strike group.

The Lincoln carried chaplains, a psychologist, a social worker and other behavioral health personnel, Cao’s letter said. A military official told CNN, “Eight attempted suicides is incredibly high,” compared with recent carrier strike group deployments. CNN also reported that the rate was roughly in line with the Navy’s overall 2024 figures. Those comparisons answer different questions. Gillibrand’s inquiry has put the focus on what happened to these sailors during this deployment and what support they received.