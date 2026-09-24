The Giants were playing the Twins on Tuesday night, but a moment in the Oracle Park seats took over the conversation. During NBC Sports Bay Area’s broadcast, a woman wearing a Giants cap eased her way back into a mid-row seat carrying three trays of food with a baby strapped to her chest. The camera stayed with her as she worked out how to sit down and get settled.

I’m so glad they roasted his ass live on air like that https://t.co/nogu0iJWyW — Alexis Jade (@Msalexisjade) September 23, 2026

“Holy smokes, Mike! Look at this,” Duane Kuiper said to broadcast partner Mike Krukow. Krukow called her “a true definition of a multitasking mother.” Then the camera caught the man seated beside her standing briefly and watching as she handled the food and baby. “Well that’s mom of the year right there!” Krukow said. “She’ll be the last one to eat, too,” Kuiper added.

The booth kept following the exchange after the man began eating. When the woman appeared to speak to another woman nearby, Kuiper offered his interpretation: “She just said to that lady, ‘I’m gonna smack him right in the nose!’” The broadcast did not establish what she actually said. That line was Kuiper’s read of a conversation viewers could not hear.

A clip of the sequence drew millions of views and plenty of criticism for the man, with viewers asking why he had not taken a tray or helped her into the seat. Others pointed out that a few seconds of television cannot show how the two had divided up the work before she returned.

What the cameras did capture was familiar to plenty of parents: a simple trip for ballpark food turning into a juggling act while the game carried on. Krukow’s praise gave the moment its name online. The questions about who was helping her kept it circulating.

The Giants were playing the Twins on Tuesday night, but a moment in the Oracle Park seats took over the conversation. During NBC Sports Bay Area’s broadcast, a woman wearing a Giants cap eased her way back into a mid-row seat carrying three trays of food with a baby strapped to her chest. The camera stayed with her as she worked out how to sit down and get settled.

“Holy smokes, Mike! Look at this,” Duane Kuiper said to broadcast partner Mike Krukow. Krukow called her “a true definition of a multitasking mother.” Then the camera caught the man seated beside her standing briefly and watching as she handled the food and baby. “Well that’s mom of the year right there!” Krukow said. “She’ll be the last one to eat, too,” Kuiper added.

The booth kept following the exchange after the man began eating. When the woman appeared to speak to another woman nearby, Kuiper offered his interpretation: “She just said to that lady, ‘I’m gonna smack him right in the nose!’” The broadcast did not establish what she actually said. That line was Kuiper’s read of a conversation viewers could not hear.

A clip of the sequence drew millions of views and plenty of criticism for the man, with viewers asking why he had not taken a tray or helped her into the seat. Others pointed out that a few seconds of television cannot show how the two had divided up the work before she returned.

What the cameras did capture was familiar to plenty of parents: a simple trip for ballpark food turning into a juggling act while the game carried on. Krukow’s praise gave the moment its name online. The questions about who was helping her kept it circulating.