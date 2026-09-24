People spending Tuesday afternoon at MacArthur Park got a concert they had no way to plan for. Justin Bieber showed up on a grassy stretch near Sixth Street with a few musicians, sat on a cajón and started playing. There was no announced show or ticket line. As the music carried through the park, people gathered and pulled out their phones.

GENTE? Justin Bieber cantando ao ar livre hoje no MacArthur Park em Los Angeles, Califórnia. pic.twitter.com/eSpfLvF4Wr — Justin Bieber Brasil (@jbieberbrs) September 22, 2026

Dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, Bieber kept the setup small, with guitars, keys and light amplification behind him. The set moved through “Yukon,” “All I Can Take,” “Daisies” and “Speed Demon,” along with his 2016 collaboration “Let Me Love You.” Reports from the park also described unreleased music mixed into the performance. For anyone who had only seen Bieber on a festival stage, this was a much closer encounter.

Music was only part of the visit. TMZ reported that Bieber bought thousands of dollars’ worth of water, socks, gift cards and other supplies for unhoused people in the area. He also stayed to greet young fans and take photos. A source close to the singer told E! News that distributing supplies was the reason he went to the park.

Justin Bieber spotted performing “DAISIES” at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/zFvuzwtd9G — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 23, 2026

The gathering soon drew a response from Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who pointed to the performance as “a testament to the progress we are achieving to take back the park from drug dealers and enliven it for families.” MacArthur Park has been the focus of recent law enforcement operations, and Hochman’s post placed Bieber’s visit inside that broader public safety campaign.

For the people who happened to be there, the moment was simpler: a familiar voice, a few instruments and songs unfolding in the middle of an ordinary afternoon. Bieber arrived with supplies to share and left behind a set that the neighborhood never saw coming.