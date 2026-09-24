2oh1 Studios is putting the feeling back at the center of R&B with an intimate night under the stars featuring Shae Universe, Remey Williams, K. Terry and more.

R&B has always been bigger than the record.

It’s the slow jam that changes the temperature in the room. The vocal run that hits differently when you hear it live. The soundtrack to falling in love, getting your heart broken and somehow finding your way back again. On October 2, 2oh1 Studios is tapping into that lineage with Love Scene, a live R&B showcase in Mableton, Georgia, built around music, romance and the art of creating a moment.

The evening brings together Shae Universe, Remey Williams, K. Terry, Chastity, Mikaela Renee, NËITHER and Madyson Symphony for a celebration of contemporary R&B beneath the stars. But Love Scene isn’t simply about putting artists on a stage. The concept leans into something that has always been essential to R&B: the experience.

“The Love Scene is that live experience you’ve been looking for. Real R&B.” — Remey Williams

It’s a simple statement, but one that speaks to what R&B fans have historically demanded from the genre. Long before playlists and viral snippets became part of the music ecosystem, R&B artists were expected to deliver the record and then make you feel it all over again onstage.

For Williams, that connection to the genre is personal. His vision is rooted in family, legacy and a belief that R&B should feel as intentional as it sounds.

“R&B means everything to me. I was raised in it because of my father’s legacy. He made music feel timeless, expensive, like a moment that you’ll never forget. I plan on continuing that legacy by pushing the agenda of luxury R&B.” — Remey Williams

That idea of “luxury R&B” gives Love Scene a cultural center of gravity. It isn’t just about polish or aesthetics. It’s about making music feel like an occasion again — something immersive, grown, intentional and built to stay with you after the last note.

That same spirit runs through 2oh1 Studios. The artist collective exists to support independent musicians and creative professionals as they develop their craft, build community and create sustainable careers. Founded by artists and Black women, 2oh1 Studios centers a vision of the music business where independent creatives can get paid for their work without being forced to trade away their well-being in the process.

In an era when independence is often celebrated without acknowledging the labor behind it, that mission matters. Love Scene becomes more than a showcase; it is also an example of what can happen when Black creative community, ownership and artist development are treated as part of the culture — not an afterthought.

And the timing feels right. Contemporary R&B is moving in multiple directions at once, from alternative soul and diasporic influences to the return of lush production, vocal performance and grown-folks romance. Love Scene makes room for those worlds to meet in a setting designed around feeling first.

Under the Georgia sky, the promise is simple: real singers, real songs and a live experience meant to remind people why R&B became the language of love in the first place.

Love Scene takes place October 2 in Mableton, Georgia. For more information, visit Here