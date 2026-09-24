Lupe Fiasco Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Food & Liquor’ With Remastered Classics

Lupe Fiasco is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut album, Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor, with a new collection of remastered visuals and a continued celebration of its legacy.

Released on September 19, 2006, Food & Liquor established the Chicago rapper as a major force in hip-hop, earning four Grammy nominations and introducing fans to his intricate wordplay and socially conscious storytelling. To mark the milestone, Lupe partnered with Warner Classics to release 4K-remastered videos for “Kick, Push,” “Daydreamin’” featuring Jill Scott and “I Gotcha,” along with a new lyric video for “Kick, Push.”

Primarily produced by Soundtrakk, with additional contributions from The Neptunes and Needlz, the album delivered several enduring tracks. “Kick, Push” earned two Grammy nominations, while “Daydreamin’” won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2008 Grammy Awards. The album also featured “Pressure,” with Jay-Z, and “The Cool,” which previewed Lupe’s acclaimed follow-up album.

Earlier this year, Lupe performed Food & Liquor in full during his 20th Anniversary Tour, including a sold-out Pier 17 performance in New York City and a hometown show in Chicago. He also released Lupe Fiasco x Nu Deco Ensemble Live From Miami Beach.

This fall, Lupe is co-headlining the Back To Basics Tour with gymclassheroes., featuring B.o.B.

Lupe’s recent work includes Samurai DX, the deluxe edition of his 2024 album Samurai. He also continues his academic work, teaching “Rap Theory and Practice” as a visiting professor at MIT and joining the faculty of the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

Two decades later, Food & Liquor remains a defining chapter in Lupe Fiasco’s career and Chicago hip-hop history.