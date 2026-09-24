Hip Hop legends OutKast are taking legal action against Oakland rapper and producer Ovrkast., claiming the rising artist’s stage name infringes on the legendary Atlanta duo’s trademark and creates confusion among music fans.

High Schoolers LLC, the company controlled by André 3000 and Big Boi that holds the rights associated with the OutKast name, filed a federal lawsuit against Ovrkast., born Silas Wilson, on September 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The complaint includes claims of trademark infringement, unfair competition, trademark dilution and breach of contract.

At the center of the dispute is the obvious similarity between “OutKast” and “Ovrkast.” According to the complaint, OutKast’s representatives initially sent Wilson a cease-and-desist letter in June 2025 seeking to resolve the matter without litigation.

OutKast’s company claims subsequent negotiations resulted in an agreement requiring Wilson to discontinue using Ovrkast. and adopt the alternative stage name “OVERKXST.” The proposed change would extend across his website, streaming services, social media accounts, promotional materials, clothing and merchandise.

According to the lawsuit, the deadline for Wilson to complete the transition was eventually extended to July 15, 2026. High Schoolers alleges that Wilson failed to make the change and continued releasing music and operating professionally under the Ovrkast. name.

Wilson, however, disputes that characterization.

Following reports of the lawsuit, the rapper maintained that he “NEVER SIGNED any agreement” requiring him to change his name and said he had remained cooperative throughout the discussions. That disagreement could become an important part of the litigation, as OutKast’s company contends that the parties had already agreed to the material terms of a settlement even though Wilson never signed the final document.

The complaint also points to Wilson’s own previous comments as evidence that the similarity has created confusion.

During a 2025 Rolling Stone interview, Wilson acknowledged that some listeners had mistaken Ovrkast. for OutKast, while denying that the Atlanta duo inspired his name. OutKast’s attorneys cite those remarks in arguing that Wilson was aware consumers were making a connection between the two names.

Wilson, 28, has established himself in the underground Hip Hop scene as both an MC and producer. The Oakland-raised artist gained wider recognition through his work with Earl Sweatshirt and has since accumulated production credits connected to artists including Drake and Lil Yachty. He released his latest single, “Knock,” featuring Samara Cyn and MAVI, under the Ovrkast. name on September 10, just days before the lawsuit was filed.

High Schoolers is asking the court for a permanent injunction preventing Wilson from using Ovrkast. or other branding considered confusingly similar to OutKast. The company is also seeking monetary damages, profits allegedly earned through use of the disputed name, attorneys’ fees and the destruction of merchandise and promotional materials carrying the Ovrkast. branding. The complaint does not specify a dollar amount for damages.

The lawsuit marks another recent effort by André 3000 and Big Boi to protect intellectual property connected to OutKast. In 2024, High Schoolers sued electronic music duo ATLiens over its use of a name identical to OutKast’s landmark 1996 album and title track. That dispute was settled earlier this year.

For now, the Ovrkast. case presents two sharply different versions of what happened during negotiations. OutKast’s trademark company maintains that Wilson agreed to abandon the name and subsequently reneged on that agreement, while Wilson insists he never signed a deal requiring him to do so.

A federal court may ultimately have to determine whether the similarity between Ovrkast. and one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable names amounts to trademark infringement — and whether the negotiations between the two sides created an enforceable agreement even without Wilson’s signature.