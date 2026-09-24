Outkast Launches Lawsuit Against Oakland Rapper Ovrkast.

In the latest of Hip-Hop lawsuits, legendary Hip-Hop group Outkast is suing a rising star in Ovrkast for the use of his name. According to Music Business Worldwide, the lawsuit alleges trademark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, and breach of contract.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, accusing Ovrkast, born Silas Wilson, of not abiding by an alleged agreement that he would rebrand to be OVERKXST.

According to the lawsuit, “arises out of Defendant’s improper, willful, unauthorized, and illegal use of the nearly identical OVRKAST mark and breach of his prior agreement to cease use of the same.”

Outkast, suing under High Schoolers, LLC, state Wilson leaned into the stage name in order “to trade upon the tremendous fame and goodwill associated with Plaintiff’s OUTKAST name and mark.”

Hitting X, Ovrkast denied signing anything, stating the agreement was verbal: “For the record, I NEVER SIGNED any agreement. It was verbal, and I did not ignore their date. I went back and asked politely for a name change that would work. I was cooperative every step of the way and I am an artist in the middle of a rollout with priorities.”