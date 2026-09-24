Quavo and Takeoff’s “Hotel Lobby” performance is back in heavy rotation, and this time, the faces at the microphone keep changing. AI videos have been dropping unlikely pairs into the orange backdrop of their 2022 A COLORS SHOW set, animating them to trade verses over the track. Quavo has now shared the original clip, giving fans another look at the performance behind the trend.

The real video needs little help holding your attention. Released in June 2022, about a month after “Hotel Lobby” arrived, it catches Quavo and Takeoff playing off each other as Unc & Phew. One microphone hangs between them. Quavo brings the ad-libs; Takeoff slides into his verse with the unhurried delivery that made his presence on a record unmistakable. The performance has passed 100 million views on YouTube.

That simple setup has become an easy template for creators. Versions featuring Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad, among other familiar duos, have circulated across TikTok and Instagram. Some edits are funny enough to earn a second watch. Others have left fans uneasy about seeing Takeoff’s performance turned into an AI gag.

Quavo’s repost lands with particular weight because Takeoff died in November 2022, just months after the two made the COLORS video. What began as a fresh moment for their duo now holds one of the last clear images of them performing together: close enough to share a mic, completely in step with each other.

The edits may be bringing new viewers to “Hotel Lobby.” Quavo’s share gives those viewers a chance to sit with the people who made the moment stick in the first place.