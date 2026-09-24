Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. found himself at the center of controversy Wednesday after comments about his massive contract and disappointing 2026 season went viral on the same day the defending American League champions were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

A preview clip from Guerrero’s interview with Dominican journalist Veronica Batista began circulating heavily across social media on September 23, with the $500 million first baseman making a statement that immediately raised eyebrows across baseball.

“They didn’t pay me to hit 40 every year. The contract was based on what I did, not necessarily for what I’m going to do,” Guerrero said, according to a translation aired on Blue Jays Central.

The complete interview with Batista is scheduled to be released October 4, meaning the exact date the conversation was recorded has not been publicly established. But the timing of the preview could hardly have been worse.

Hours after the comments became a major talking point, Toronto lost 4-2 to the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Camden Yards, officially eliminating the Blue Jays from playoff contention.

The comments hit especially hard because Guerrero is completing the first season of the 14-year, $500 million extension he signed with Toronto in 2025, one of the largest contracts in Major League Baseball history.

And 2026 has been nowhere near the offensive season expected from the face of the Blue Jays franchise.

Through 142 games, Guerrero was hitting .263/.335/.360 with just nine home runs and 56 RBIs and only seven SBs. He had also missed 17 games because of various physical issues, including recent back soreness. Those numbers represent a dramatic power decline for a hitter who entered the season carrying both enormous expectations and one of baseball’s richest contracts.

After Toronto’s elimination, Guerrero was given an opportunity to explain what he meant.

The four-time All-Star said his point was that players earn contracts based on what they have already accomplished, rather than suggesting his new deal removed the responsibility to perform going forward. He also accepted responsibility for his disappointing season.

“I’m taking big responsibility,” Guerrero told reporters after the loss. “I’ve got to get better.”

Guerrero added that he needed to produce better numbers to help Toronto win and said he plans to spend the offseason working to return physically and mentally prepared for 2027.

But when asked whether he regretted the comments that had created such a firestorm, Guerrero stood behind them.

“What I said is the way I feel,” Guerrero said, while acknowledging that some fans may not have understood exactly what he was trying to communicate.

Guerrero also revealed just how heavily the contract has weighed on him during his struggles. He said that after unsuccessful at-bats, he thinks about the deal because fans are paying to attend games expecting to see him perform.

That context paints a more complicated picture than the viral quote alone.

Guerrero has dealt with an inconsistent season physically and has spoken openly about sleepless nights and conversations with his Hall of Fame father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., as he attempted to deal with his struggles. He has maintained that his back issues aren’t an excuse for his offensive decline.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider also defended his franchise player following Wednesday’s elimination, pushing back against any interpretation that Guerrero believes getting paid means the work is finished.

Schneider said the Guerrero he knows is a hard worker and teammate who will continue trying to return to the player Toronto saw during its 2025 run to the World Series.

Still, in professional sports, timing is everything.

One year after helping Toronto win the American League pennant and reach the World Series, Guerrero is finishing the first year of a half-billion-dollar extension with career-low offensive production in several major categories. On the very day his comments about being paid for what he had already accomplished exploded across social media, the Blue Jays were officially knocked out of the postseason race.

Toronto fell to 77-81 with the 4-2 defeat. Max Scherzer struck out seven over five innings but surrendered four earned runs, including Pete Alonso’s two-run homer in the fifth. Guerrero doubled in the first inning and finished 1-for-4, but grounded into an inning-ending double play in the fifth with Toronto trailing 4-0.

For Guerrero, the controversy now becomes part of a much larger offseason question.

Nobody disputes what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. accomplished to put himself in position to receive $500 million. The bigger baseball question entering 2027 will be what the 27-year-old does next.