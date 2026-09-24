The White House launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station” on its YouTube channel Monday evening, promising a 24-hour stream of administration speeches and highlights. Its first few days have drawn more attention to the live viewer count than to the programming.

Only 556 people watching Trump TV out of a nation of 341.8 million Americans.



I love that for him. pic.twitter.com/lBQ6xUrDeZ — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) September 23, 2026

The Daily Beast reported that roughly 8,000 people watched at launch, with the count briefly reaching 8,500. Within 90 minutes, it had fallen by more than half. Fewer than 1,000 were watching early Tuesday, and the outlet observed the count dip below 500 at times on Wednesday. Those figures capture how many people were watching at particular moments; they do not measure everyone who has visited the stream.

TRUMP TV was such a failure that only 556 people in the entire world are currently watching it.



What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/NcJeOKFfLr — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 23, 2026

White House digital strategist Kaelan Dorr described the channel as “a 24/7 livestream of the Administration’s greatest hits, unfiltered.” Early programming included a replay of Trump’s July speech at Mount Rushmore and other previously recorded events. The White House has made no public comment on the reported audience figures.

The launch came days after President Donald Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access, accusing them of “reporting FAKE NEWS.” The three organizations sued over the restrictions. When CNN was prevented from taking its scheduled television pool assignment, the five-network pool, which also includes ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News, suspended its shared coverage of presidential events.

That dispute gave the new stream an immediate test. During a separate White House-provided video of Trump speaking at a helipad event Monday, his remarks were inaudible, according to Associated Press and Axios reports. The audio problem concerned coverage of that event, while Trump TV’s viewer counts concerned the new round-the-clock feed.

For now, the channel is running as the legal fight over press access continues. Its opening numbers offer a snapshot of interest in the White House’s new broadcast, with the audience shrinking sharply after the launch.