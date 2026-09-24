The crew behind Usher’s stadium shows is drawing attention beyond the stage. Rolling Stone reports that at least three people who previously worked closely with Sean “Diddy” Combs joined Usher’s team for The R&B Tour, his co-headlining run with Chris Brown.

Some of Sean Combs’ team members have found a new boss amid the Bad Boy founder’s legal troubles: Usher.https://t.co/g6k7BaInNu — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 23, 2026

Among them is Kristina Khorram, Combs’ former chief of staff. A former personal assistant and a photographer who worked on a Combs documentary also took roles with Usher’s camp, according to the report. The assistant has since parted ways with the tour. Usher’s spokesperson declined to comment to Rolling Stone, and Khorram’s precise role remains unclear.

The connection between the two artists goes back to Usher’s teens. After L.A. Reid signed him, Usher spent time in New York with Combs during the early-1990s period known as “Flavor Camp.” Combs executive-produced Usher’s 1994 debut album, and their relationship continued as Usher built his own career. Looking back on that early experience, Usher has described witnessing “pretty wild things.” He has also called Combs a “really, really hard teacher.”

That history returned to public conversation in March, when Usher was asked about Combs on Forbes’ The Enterprise Zone. His one-word response was “Legacy.” He said, “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been misrepresented.”

Combs is serving a federal prison sentence after convictions on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges and continues to face civil lawsuits. Khorram has denied allegations made against her in civil litigation and has not been criminally charged.

Rolling Stone’s staffing report has renewed scrutiny of Usher’s longstanding ties to Combs. It also leaves a practical question unanswered: what responsibilities the former chief of staff has on a tour that runs through December.