A request for military police, medics, engineers and supply support is drawing fresh attention to Washington’s plans for Cuba.

The U.S. Army Reserve is assessing whether it could provide those units to U.S. Southern Command within 90 to 120 days, according to an internal message reviewed by CBS News. The message does not name Cuba. U.S. officials told CBS the request is part of continuing contingency planning involving the island.

BREAKING: U.S. military is reportedly “laying groundwork” for potential action around Cuba, with Army Reserve units told they could be needed within 90–120 days. — CBS — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 25, 2026

The units being assessed offer a window into the practical side of a potential operation. Military police could manage security, engineers could build or repair essential infrastructure, and medical and sustainment teams could support troops over time. Their availability would matter to planners weighing what an operation might require. Officials say no deployment orders have been issued.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸🇨🇺 Trump is preparing for an invasion on Cuba, per CBS News



The U.S. military is preparing for a possible operation around Cuba, with the Army Reserve identifying units that could be called up within 90 to 120 days, according to an internal Army message reviewed by… pic.twitter.com/bXdxLYKFPv — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 25, 2026

The request follows CBS News reporting from July that Pentagon planners had examined several options involving Cuba, including an air assault concept using thousands of troops from the 101st Airborne Division. Those discussions have not resulted in an announced operation. Asked about the Reserve message, a Southern Command spokesperson declined to confirm its specifics, citing operational security.

CBS Report: Groundwork is being laid for potential U.S. military action around Cuba. An internal Army message reviewed by CBS News shows the Army Reserve assessing which forces could be needed inside a 90 to 120 day window, with requests covering medical, surgical, military… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 25, 2026

The political temperature rose again at the United Nations this week. President Donald Trump called Cuba a “failed state” and predicted its communist government would fall, placing the military planning alongside his administration’s mounting pressure on Havana.

Any move toward an offensive operation would also bring Congress into the fight. Article I gives Congress the power to declare war, and lawmakers and legal scholars have long disputed how far a president can go without its authorization. A decision to use force against Cuba could ignite that debate immediately, alongside questions about the cost to American taxpayers and the consequences across the Caribbean.

For now, the Reserve is checking what it could supply. The larger question is what decisions Washington intends to make with that information.