There is no questioning Cardi B’s status in the fashion world. This week, Cardi appeared on the Vogue Runway at Milan Fashion week and then called it “a moment I will never forget.”

“To @voguemagazine and to Anna, I can’t say thank you enough for thinking of me, for having me apart of such a beautiful moment,” Cardi posted on Instagram. “A moment I will never forget! You all put so much thought and detail into my look! What a dream!”

She added, “How did I get so lucky, not only to be wearing an iconic 1991 Vintage Versace, but also to be wearing my favorite artist Madonna’s first Vogue cover on my body! To Donatella, thank you for inviting me into your beautiful home and taking the time to give me the history on what makes it so stunning! I had such a beautiful night Milan you owe me nothing.”

“Ah ha” might have been a hint that Cardi B ain’t playing. In fact, she said it “I’m not even playing around. I just got this confidence. I got a new attitude. I’m ready. I was outside all summer.” In short, Cardi B is ready to deliver he third album.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club, Cardi B revealed that she is hard at work on the third album. “I am doing a new album, and after my birthday in November, I am shipping myself away just to record.”