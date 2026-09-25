Chief Keef returned to his hometown last night for his first headlining concert in Chicago in 14 years, delivering more than two hours of hits at Huntington Bank Pavilion.

The rap legend performed favorites including “I Don’t Like,” “Love Sosa,” and “Faneto,” with energetic support from Glo Boyz associates Tadoe and Ballout. During the performance, Chief Keef also surprised the hometown crowd by bringing out fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper, who performed some of his own hits alongside Sosa.

The hometown performance kicked off Chief Keef Live 2026, a nationwide tour visiting markets including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles before concluding October 28 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. The set will span his catalog, from Finally Rich staples to material from his latest mixtape, Skeletor, with The Glo Boyz and surprise guests expected throughout the run.

Chief Keef enters the tour following a significant creative year. His 2024 album Almighty So 2 debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and No. 9 on Top Rap Albums. In 2026, he released the viral tracks “Shake Dat” and “Rooms,” collaborated with Katy Perry on the “Legendary Lovers Remix,” and released Skeletor.