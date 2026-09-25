Ed Sheeran’s weekend at Gillette Stadium is over before it begins. His Loop Tour concerts scheduled for Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26, have been canceled as severe weather approaches New England.

The stadium announced the decision after the tour and promoter consulted local officials, citing the safety of fans, staff and everyone working the shows. Ticketmaster buyers will receive automatic refunds. Fans who purchased tickets elsewhere should contact their original point of purchase.

The storm arrives after a week in which the Foxborough dates had already become a flashpoint. Macklemore was removed from Sheeran’s U.S. tour following his “Free Palestine” statement and performance of “Hind’s Hall” at a New Jersey show. Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft opposed his appearance at the venue, citing what he called Macklemore’s “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric.” Other supporting acts withdrew after Macklemore’s removal, leaving the advertised lineup significantly changed.

That change had already sent fans looking for their money back. On Thursday, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said her office pressed Ticketmaster to provide refunds after hearing from nearly 200 consumers who struggled to obtain them. The weather cancellation now means Ticketmaster purchasers will be refunded automatically.

Online, the timing has fueled a “karma” reaction aimed at Kraft. The sequence is striking: Macklemore was barred from Gillette, the supporting lineup unraveled, and a storm ultimately canceled both shows. The venue’s stated reason for canceling was the severe weather warning.

Sheeran has said removing Macklemore was the promoter’s decision and has spoken publicly about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. His next scheduled Loop Tour stop is October 3 in Atlanta. For the thousands who expected to see him in Foxborough this weekend, the immediate matter is a refund for a show that never reached the stage.