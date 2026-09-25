Three-time Grammy-nominated, diamond-certified global music superstar French Montana and Max B have reunited for “Don In My City Pt. 2” featuring Jayy V Vondon, out now.

The single marks the second release from the duo’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Coke Boys 7, described as the final chapter in their longtime creative partnership. The project is expected to feature 16–18 new tracks and brings French and Max B back together under the Coke Boys banner.

“Don In My City Pt. 2” follows their recent collaboration with Fenix Flexin and Purps On The Beat, “Run It Up,” which also has an official music video.

French and Max B have continued their run with “Ever Since U Left Me,” which has generated more than 300 million global streams. French also recently marked his third No. 1 record with “Minx In Miami” featuring Rick Ross and Max B.