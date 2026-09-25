D’Angelo Russell’s stay in Memphis ended before he played a game for the Grizzlies. The team has waived the 30-year-old guard as it works through an overcrowded roster ahead of the new NBA season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Memphis Grizzlies have waived D’Angelo Russell, sources tell ESPN. With Memphis needing to trim its roster, this frees Russell up to potentially land somewhere before the start of the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2026

Russell arrived from Washington in a six-team trade in July, carrying an expiring deal worth about $6 million for 2026-27. His route to Memphis had already included a brief stop with the Wizards after Dallas sent him there in the Anthony Davis trade. The latest move puts him through the waiver process and could give him time to find another team before opening night.

The Grizzlies have waived D’Angelo Russell



Which team should sign him? 👀 pic.twitter.com/wMC3iaK7Rx — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 25, 2026

The question for interested teams is what Russell can provide in a smaller role. During his All-Star years, he was asked to lead an offense. Now his strongest case may be as a second-unit guard who can handle the ball, run pick-and-roll and create a shot when a possession stalls.

His most recent playing sample gives teams plenty to weigh. Russell averaged 10.2 points and 4.0 assists across 26 games with Dallas last season. He shot 29.5 percent from three, a dip from the outside shooting he showed during earlier stretches of his career. A club considering him will have to decide how much scoring and playmaking it needs from its bench.

Fans have floated teams such as Miami and Philadelphia as possible fits. Those are possibilities, with Russell’s next stop still to be determined. Any new contract would come through a fresh agreement if he clears waivers; the $6 million figure describes the deal he held in Memphis.

Russell has moved quickly from Dallas to Washington to Memphis. His next opportunity will depend on a team seeing value in the skills that have kept him in NBA rotations for more than a decade.