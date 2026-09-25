JAY-Z Sexual Assault Accuser Fully Recants Statement: ‘I Never Met Mr. Carter’

Last year, JAY-Z was embroiled in controversy as he was accused of sexual assault. Today, the woman has fully recanted her statement. According to Rolling Stone, the woman has entered a legal statement that her statements were false and she never actually met JAY-Z.

“Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever,” the woman wrote in a declaration files in Manhattan federal court.

“There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter,” the statement read. “I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone.”

In response, JAY-Z has dismissed the woman as a defendant in his lawsuit against Tony Buzbee and his law firm.

Buzbee issued a statement to Rolling Stone via email, stating, “We have multiple lawyers (at least four) who dealt with Ms. Doe long before she met me. She gave the exact same story to each. If for some reason now she is claiming she lied to us and the court, that’s new information.”