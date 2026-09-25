R&B singer-songwriter Maeta officially begins her next musical chapter with “Decimate,” her highly anticipated new single out now via Human Re Sources.

Arriving after a brief hiatus, the sultry and emotionally charged record finds Maeta returning with renewed freedom, confidence and creative instinct. Known for her silky vocals, intimate songwriting and sensual approach to R&B, she has established herself as a standout young voice in the genre.

“Decimate” captures the tension between attraction and restraint, with Maeta embracing the rush of wanting someone while allowing desire to take control. Her signature vocals give the track an intimate, late-night feel as she navigates the chemistry and temptation at its center.

The release also represents a new stage in Maeta’s artistic evolution, introducing an era built around authenticity and instinct. Her return follows a growing body of work that includes the breakout hit “Through The Night,” high-profile co-signs from Beyoncé and collaborations with SZA, Kehlani and KAYTRANADA.

With “Decimate,” Maeta steps back into the spotlight on her own terms, offering a first glimpse of a more unfiltered and self-assured creative direction while exploring desire, vulnerability and connection.