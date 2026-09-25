The Atlanta Falcons arrived at Lambeau Field looking for their first win of the season. They left with a 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers and a performance that looked nothing like their first two weeks.

Falcons only had 10 PLAYERS on the field and STILL blocked the Packers kick 😳



(Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/qRmppzrELp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2026

Green Bay struck first for a 7-0 lead, then Atlanta took over with 27 unanswered points. Bijan Robinson powered the turnaround, rushing for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Humans can’t stop and start like that 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6PLI0NrQZD — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 25, 2026

A 55-yard run helped set up his first score, and his second touchdown put the game away late. The Falcons finished with 242 rushing yards while holding the Packers to 17.

The Green Bay Packers in 2026 pic.twitter.com/1bZg9IIksJ — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) September 25, 2026

Michael Penix Jr. gave Atlanta another lift in his first appearance since tearing his ACL last November. He threw an interception on the Falcons’ opening possession, settled in and finished 18 of 25 for 256 yards and a touchdown. His scoring pass to Austin Hooper helped send Atlanta into halftime up 17-7.

Packers fans realizing this is what it feels like to be a fan of a trash football team for the first time in their lives pic.twitter.com/H6cdE9eikT — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) September 25, 2026

Drake London made sure Penix had room to work. He caught nine passes for a career-high 194 yards, including a 68-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Together, London and Robinson repeatedly put Green Bay’s defense under pressure, helping Atlanta pile up 498 yards and keep the ball for more than 37 minutes.

Not ONE person listening to Micah Parsons 😭 pic.twitter.com/41On9INtC1 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 25, 2026

Jordan Love threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, yet Green Bay spent much of the night chasing the game. The Packers’ stalled rushing attack and defensive breakdowns drew boos from the home crowd as their 13-game winning streak in home openers came to an end.

Robinson also praised coach Kevin Stefanski’s ability to fire up the team, jokingly comparing one of his speeches to Martin Luther King Jr.’s oratory. The remark captured the mood around an Atlanta team that had started 0-2 and suddenly found its footing on a national stage.

One win cannot settle a season. Thursday gave the Falcons a clear picture of what their offense can do with Penix back under center, Robinson breaking tackles and London finding open field.