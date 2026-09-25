Remy Ma is turning the page with the surprise release of her new EP, Alimony, returning to music as a way to speak for herself and on her own terms.

The project features production from Hitmaka, Ron Browz, Platinum Sellers, Juice Dukes, DJ Mac and Crash Dummy. Its centerpiece, “Why I Get Married?,” delivers sharp, conversational storytelling around love, relationships, growth and the moments that make women look back and ask, “Girl, what was I thinking?” A new video for the track is also available.

The Alimony EP arrives during a renewed creative run for Remy spanning music, television and digital culture. That includes her starring role in Lifetime’s Don’t Trust The Girl Upstairs, her appearance with French Montana and Max B on “Ever Since You Left Me (Big Bronx Remix)” and the online conversation surrounding her “W.Y.F.L.” freestyle.

“I wanted this project to feel like a conversation between women,” says Remy Ma. “We’ve all had those moments where you call your girls, look at yourself in the mirror, and say, “girl, what are we doing? Sometimes you laugh, sometimes you learn, but you keep moving. Music has always been a place where I can express myself, and right now I’m really enjoying creating again. I want women to hear this, have fun with it, and see a little bit of themselves in it.”

“My fans have been with me trough every chapter, and I wanted them in the room for this one,” says Remy Ma. “For the past few years, there have been so many conversations about me, and so many people telling my story. I didn’t feel like I needed to answer everything. I wanted to put that energy into the music. Now I’m ready to let the music speak and experience this next chapter with the people who have continued to support me.”