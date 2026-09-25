Rory Farrell and QueenzFlip Get Into It Over “Sucker” Comment at NYC Club

The Joe Budden Podcast multiverse had a time on Thursday night. It all went down at the Girls Love Karaoke event in New York City where cast members past and present, along with guests and Friends of the Show, were in the building.

Throughout the building were former co-host Rory Farrell, current cast QueenzFlip, Ish and Emanny, along with a friendly face in Remy Ma. Most of this is mainly on Rory and Flip.

A while back, QueenzFlip called Rory and Mal, who joined Rory on their own podcast after bouncing from the JBP, out their names. To be exact, he called them “suckers.” And this must have been the first time Rory saw Flip because he stepped to him, arm around neck in the middle of his live stream: “We were suckers right?”

Man S/O Flip, he handled this well, Rory looks like a complete bozo 😂 pic.twitter.com/kcWsJ7v4ex — A-Tray (@DewayneKnicks) September 24, 2026

Flip at first claimed to not hear Rory, then asked where they doing “sucker shit,” before copping to it. The opening frame left Flip a bit confused and Rory stepped back into his stream screaming “Clip that.”

Flip would step back to Rory and it gets a bit heated before Flip orders to put the camera down. Later in the stream, Flip stood with Emanny and then circled back to Rory, who then ordered the cameras to go down.

QUEENZFLIP RUNS BACK DOWN ON RORY AFTER RORY PRESSED HIM ON STREAM 😳



“DON’T YOU EVER DO THAT AGAIN… DON’T DISRESPECT ME LIKE THAT, RORY!” oh nahhh pic.twitter.com/xLYuOXg5Cl — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) September 24, 2026

In another clip from the same event, Flip was called a “bitch” by Remy Ma, for praising Papoose’s “Jezebel” diss to her. Flip wasn’t allowed in her section, but Ish was right there. Overall, a wild night for those who watched along online.

Queenz Flip ran Into Remy Ma in the club during girls love karaoke and she let him she heard his thoughts about the JEZEBEL song how it was fire…



Ish and Symba couldn’t save him so he threw Ish UNDER THE BUS. pic.twitter.com/yfcEwG1kDp — CULTURALLY APPROPRIATE (@zavetoldem) September 24, 2026

We’ll see how this unfolds on episodes of The Joe Budden Podcast and New Rory and Mal in the forthcoming days.