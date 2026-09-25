Shedeur Sanders brought a different kind of game-day energy to East Cleveland this week. On September 22, the Browns quarterback visited W. H. Kirk Middle School and Caledonia Elementary School, helping hand out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies and spending the afternoon with the students who received them.

Congratulations to Shedeur on being named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP!



📰 » https://t.co/h7bjmyQ8Tx pic.twitter.com/MJ7ouCq7mA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 25, 2026

The visit, organized with the East Cleveland City School District, Chase Bank and Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! program, also brought pizza and ice cream to the schools. Sanders signed items, exchanged high-fives and offered encouragement as the district marked Attendance Awareness Month. His message centered on showing up, staying engaged and giving students another reason to feel excited about school.

A well-deserved congratulations to @ShedeurSanders, our Week 3 NFLPA #CommunityMVP 🏆



The @Browns quarterback hosted backpack giveaway events for students at Caledonia Elementary and Kirk Middle School in East Cleveland. Shedeur handed out 500 backpacks filled with school… pic.twitter.com/JMfE2CLp5t — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 25, 2026

Sanders also wanted the visit to draw attention to the children and families of East Cleveland. The city’s challenges often dominate the conversation about it. At the schools, he put the spotlight on students and the community supporting them.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been named the NFLPA's Week 3 Community MVP for his backpack event earlier in the week.



The NFLPA is donating $10,000 to Legendary Impact Foundation in his honor. https://t.co/GzkEza13IH — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 25, 2026

The NFL Players Association recognized the effort by naming Sanders its Week 3 Community MVP. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news, writing: “Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP for distributing 500 backpacks with supplies, and hosting a pizza and ice cream party for students at two East Cleveland schools. In honor of Sanders’ charitable efforts and this award, the NFLPA is making a $10,000 donation to his Legendary Impact Foundation.”

The Browns congratulated their quarterback online, too. For Sanders, the honor gives his foundation more resources to continue its work. For the students, Tuesday came with supplies they can use every day and time spent with someone who came to their schools specifically to see them.

A backpack can help a student start the day prepared. The attention Sanders gave those students may stay with them longer.