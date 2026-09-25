Spotify’s look at summer listening on two of its hip-hop playlists puts Drake and Yung Miami at the front of two distinct crowds. Based on streams from June 21 through September 22, “Janice STFU” led the most-streamed songs on RapCaviar, while “Spend Dat” took the top spot on Feelin’ Myself.

Spotify has revealed the most-streamed songs on the "RapCaviar" and "Feelin’ Myself" playlists this summer 📈



RAPCAVIAR

▫️ Drake — “Janice STFU”

▫️ Mac Miller ft. Ty Dolla $ign — “Cinderella”

▫️ Drake — “Shabang”

▫️ Lil Baby — “Dead Fresh”

▫️ Drake — “Whisper My Name”



FEELIN’… pic.twitter.com/3AdzuCaegi — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 24, 2026

Drake’s run on RapCaviar went well beyond one song. “Shabang” landed third and “Whisper My Name” came in fifth, giving him three entries in the playlist’s top five. Mac Miller’s “Cinderella,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, held the second spot, with Lil Baby’s “Dead Fresh” at No. 4. That lineup shows how much repeat listening Drake drew across several tracks during the same three-month stretch. It also shows the staying power of Miller’s music alongside current releases.

Timbaland says Drake’s "Janice STFU" will be a timeless track 👀



"Take it from the king… that song gon' be timeless." pic.twitter.com/3uenex4MMv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 17, 2026

Feelin’ Myself told a different story. Yung Miami set the pace with “Spend Dat,” followed by Taffy and PLUTO’s “Feeling On My Body.” Cardi B’s “AH HA” placed third, Latto and Doja Cat’s “Okayyy” followed in fourth, and Trim’s “Nobody – Remix,” featuring Monaleo, rounded out the five most-streamed tracks.

Yung Miami brought her daughter on stage to perform “Spend Dat” with her. pic.twitter.com/DWrPPJZfLX — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 6, 2026

Taken together, the rankings show the range of music listeners kept returning to this summer. RapCaviar’s top five includes three Drake songs, a Mac Miller and Ty Dolla $ign collaboration, and Lil Baby. Feelin’ Myself spread its five spots across Yung Miami, Taffy and PLUTO, Cardi B, Latto and Doja Cat, and Trim and Monaleo.

These are results for streams on the two named playlists during Spotify’s stated summer window. Within that frame, the standouts are clear: Drake owned multiple spots on RapCaviar, and Yung Miami led Feelin’ Myself as listeners carried both playlists from late June into September.