Trae Tha Truth has returned to music alongside Sacramento powerhouse Mozzy with their new collaborative album, Still Tapped In, following time away focused on family and helping families affected by devastating storms in Northwestern Indiana.

The 12-track project explores adversity, betrayal, faith, survival and success while reflecting the experiences that have shaped both artists and their continued connection to their communities.

The album opens with “On One” featuring Mozzy before moving through themes of faith, street politics and personal loss. Lead single “Gangsta Party with God” featuring Kalan.FrFr centers on maintaining faith through adversity, with Trae also encouraging young people to look beyond the circumstances surrounding them.

On “If It’s Smoke,” the artists address betrayal and misplaced trust, while “Preacher Man” offers a more vulnerable perspective on violence, isolation, substance use and faith. “Delicate” featuring Killa Twan shifts toward success and perspective, contrasting social media validation and material distractions with larger ambitions.

The album closes with “Champion” featuring Kalan.FrFr, a celebration of perseverance and the journey from having little to building something meaningful.

Throughout Still Tapped In, Trae Tha Truth and Mozzy deliver an unfiltered look at survival, personal growth and success while remaining connected to the people and experiences that continue to influence their music.