The ball was loose, Vince Carter was moving, and Frédéric Weis was standing between him and the basket. On September 25, 2000, that sequence became one of basketball’s most replayed moments.

The greatest dunk ever happened 26 YEARS AGO today! pic.twitter.com/20hXPEiTNa — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 25, 2026

Carter stole a pass during Team USA’s preliminary-round game against France at the Sydney Olympics. He gathered himself, took off and cleared the 7-foot-2 Weis before throwing down a dunk that left the French center beneath him. Kevin Garnett’s stunned reaction nearby gave the clip another detail fans still love to revisit.

The Americans won that game 106-94. Carter’s leap soon picked up a name in France: the “dunk of death.” Twenty-six years later, fans are still sharing the footage and recalling where they were when they first saw it, including those who caught it live on television. The play lasts only seconds, yet every replay invites another look at how high Carter rose and how little space he had to make it happen.

26 years ago today (2000)



Vince Carter. THE DUNK OF DEATH.



An all-time American sports moment and one of the greatest in-game dunks EVER 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/ww0hRKZwyM — FanDuel Sports (@FanDuelSports) September 25, 2026

Weis became part of that history through a moment he could hardly have anticipated. The New York Knicks had drafted him in 1999, though he never played in the NBA. He later acknowledged that the dunk made his face recognizable around the world. That lasting association says plenty about the reach of a single Olympic highlight.

The dunk also belongs to a larger story about the 2000 U.S. team. Coached by Rudy Tomjanovich and sometimes called “Dream Team IV,” the Americans finished 8-0 and took gold. Their path tightened considerably after the preliminary round: Lithuania pushed them to an 85-83 semifinal, and France met them again in an 85-75 gold-medal game.

Carter left Sydney with a gold medal. He also left behind a play that still makes people stop scrolling and ask the same question: How did he get over him?