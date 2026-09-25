Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet in the ring when the heavyweight stars headline a global live event on Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, confirmed the long-awaited showdown. The Ring and Dana White will collaborate to promote the event, which will stream globally on Netflix to its more than 325 million members at no additional cost.

Fury enters the bout with a 36-2-1 record and 25 knockouts, while Joshua holds a 30-4 record with 27 knockouts. The rivals have spent years among the division’s leading heavyweights, collecting world championships before finally agreeing to meet.

The event will feature a star-studded undercard, with additional bouts to be announced later. Fury and Joshua are both familiar to Netflix audiences after headlining major live boxing events on the platform.

“Two of the best heavyweights of this generation, finally in the ring together. This will be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, I am very happy to make this fight happen for the fans,” said HE Turki Alalshikh.

Dana White said, “For more than a decade, boxing fans have been clamoring for the heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.”

Netflix Vice President Gabe Spitzer added, “Fury vs. Joshua is a fight years in the making between two of boxing’s biggest stars.”

Fury and Joshua will participate in a press conference September 30 at British Airways Arc in London, with additional details to follow.