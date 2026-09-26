OnlyFans content creator Seathra Zmeena Orr has pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion after prosecutors say she earned more than $3 million from the subscription platform while failing to file tax returns or pay federal taxes for four consecutive years.

Orr, 39, of Stamford, Connecticut, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty September 15 before U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams in federal court in Hartford to one count of tax evasion.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut and IRS Criminal Investigation, Orr earned more than $3 million from content posted to OnlyFans between 2019 and 2022.

Federal authorities provided a year-by-year accounting of the income reported by OnlyFans on Forms 1099. Orr received $164,669.96 in 2019, $801,395 in 2020, $1,339,900 in 2021 and $822,400 in 2022.

Despite those earnings, prosecutors say Orr willfully failed to file tax returns and failed to pay federal taxes during all four years.

But the government’s case goes beyond simply failing to file returns.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Orr used multiple business names and applied for and received 12 Employer Identification Numbers for those businesses. She then opened 11 business bank accounts and eight personal bank accounts.

Federal authorities say Orr moved money between the 19 accounts without a legitimate business purpose as part of her efforts to evade paying taxes.

Prosecutors also say Orr purchased and used cashier’s checks and used business bank accounts to cover at least $1.3 million in personal expenses.

Those expenditures included rent for her apartment, luxury vehicles and more than $110,000 worth of jewelry.

The federal government has calculated that Orr owes the IRS more than $1.1 million in restitution. As part of her guilty plea, she has agreed to pay at least $476,970, although the final restitution amount will ultimately be determined by the court.

“Many content creators are earning significant income through a variety of online platforms, but it is without question that we all have still have a legal obligation to pay required taxes,” U.S. Attorney David X. Sullivan said following Orr’s plea.

Sullivan added that intentionally concealing earnings and attempting to avoid tax obligations can result in serious federal criminal consequences.

IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Thomas Demeo also used Orr’s prosecution as a warning to other online content creators, emphasizing that income generated through digital platforms remains taxable income regardless of how that money is earned.

Orr’s guilty plea carries serious potential consequences.

Tax evasion is punishable by up to five years in federal prison. Orr is currently free on a $100,000 bond while awaiting sentencing, which had not been scheduled as of the federal government’s September 15 announcement.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. McGarry.

While some online accounts have characterized Orr’s luxury purchases as items seized by federal authorities, the Justice Department and IRS announcements do not state that her vehicles or jewelry were seized. What federal authorities have confirmed is that Orr spent at least $1.3 million on personal expenses through the financial structure prosecutors described, including luxury vehicles and more than $110,000 in jewelry.

For Orr, the case now moves to sentencing, where a federal judge will determine both her punishment and the final amount of restitution she will be required to pay.