As summer comes to a close, Spotify has revealed the songs that defined the season across its flagship RapCaviar and Feelin’ Myself playlists.

From June 21 through September 22, 2026, Drake dominated RapCaviar with three entries in the top five. “Janice STFU” led the playlist, followed by Mac Miller featuring Ty Dolla $ign with “Cinderella,” Drake’s “Shabang,” Lil Baby’s “Dead Fresh” and Drake’s “Whisper My Name.”

Feelin’ Myself delivered a lineup led by Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat.” PLUTO and Taffy followed with “Feeling On My Body,” while Cardi B landed at No. 3 with “AH HA.” Latto featuring Doja Cat took the fourth spot with “Okayyy,” and Trim featuring Monaleo rounded out the list with “Nobody – Remix.”

The summer rankings offer a snapshot of the tracks that generated the most streams across the two Spotify flagship playlists during the season.