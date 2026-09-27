Choosing a real estate agent can shape the whole buying or selling experience. A good agent explains the market clearly, answers hard questions, and protects your interests.

Trust does not come from a polished headshot or a catchy bio. It comes from proof. You need to see how an agent works, how past clients describe the experience, and whether their local knowledge fits your goals.

If you are searching in Alabama, for example, you might start with local agent profiles and read verified reviews of realtors in Dothan, AL to understand how buyers and sellers describe recent service. Reviews will not tell you everything, but they can reveal patterns: quick replies, strong negotiation, missed calls, honest pricing advice, or smooth closings.

1. Start With Verified Reviews and Client Feedback

Reviews give you a useful first look at an agent’s work style. The keyword is verified. Anonymous praise on random sites may help a little, but reviews tied to real transactions carry more weight.

What to Look For in Reviews

Do not focus only on the star rating. Read the details. A five-star rating with no written feedback tells you less than a balanced review that explains what the agent did well.

Look for repeated themes. If several clients mention that an agent communicates clearly, that matters. If several people complain about slow replies, believe the pattern.

2. Check Local Market Experience

A trustworthy agent should know the area where you plan to buy or sell. Local experience affects pricing, timing, offer strategy, and negotiation. An agent who often works in your target area may understand neighborhood demand, school zones, common inspection issues, and buyer expectations.

Why Local Knowledge Matters

Real estate is local down to the street. Two homes with the same square footage can sell for different prices because of layout, updates, traffic noise, or nearby amenities.

A local agent can help you avoid broad advice that sounds good but misses the point. For sellers, that means better pricing and fewer wasted days on the market. For buyers, it means stronger offers and fewer surprises after closing.

3. Review Recent Sales Activity

Past performance does not promise a perfect result, but it helps you understand an agent’s current level of activity. A trustworthy agent should be able to show recent work, not just talk about old success.

Ask about recent listings, buyer closings, average days on market, sale-to-list price patterns, and the types of properties they usually handle.

Match Experience to Your Situation

The best agent for a luxury listing may not be the best fit for a first-time buyer with a small budget. A strong relocation agent may work differently from someone focused on investment properties.

Look for a match. If you are selling a family home, ask for examples of similar homes they have sold. If you are buying your first house, ask how they guide clients through financing and closing timelines.

This is also a good point to compare nearby markets. If your search expands beyond one city, you may want to find out more about realtors in Montgomery, AL, whom you can trust and compare their experience with agents in nearby areas. That gives you a wider view, especially if you are still deciding where to buy.

4. Ask About Communication Style and Availability

Trust breaks fast when communication fails. Real estate moves quickly, and missed messages can affect showings, repairs, and deadlines.

Ask each agent how they prefer to communicate. Phone, text, email, client portal. Ask how quickly they usually reply and who covers their clients when they are unavailable. A busy agent is not a bad agent, but you need to know how they manage their workload.

Good Questions to Ask

Ask simple, direct questions:

How often will you update me?

Will I work mostly with you or with your team?

How do you handle urgent offer deadlines?

The answers should feel clear. Not rehearsed. If an agent seems annoyed by communication questions, pay attention. You are not being difficult. You are checking whether their process fits your needs.

5. Compare Strategy, Not Just Personality

A friendly agent can still be the wrong choice. Trust should include competence. You need someone who can explain a strategy for your situation.

For sellers, ask how they would price the home, prepare it for listing, market it, and respond if offers come in low. Ask what they would change if the home sits longer than expected.

For buyers, ask how they help clients identify fair value, write strong offers, and avoid overpaying. Ask how they handle inspection concerns, appraisal gaps, and negotiation pressure.

Look for Practical Answers

A trustworthy agent should give specific advice, even in an early conversation. They may not have every answer before seeing the property or learning your full budget, but they should explain their process.

Watch out for big promises. “I can get you the highest price” sounds nice, but it means little without a plan.

Better answer: “Here is how I would evaluate the price, here is what I would watch for, and here is where we may need to adjust.” That kind of answer feels less flashy. It is more useful.

6. Interview More Than One Agent Before You Decide

Many people choose the first agent they speak with. Sometimes it works. Often, they miss a better fit.

Interview at least two or three agents before signing an agreement. Use the same questions for each person so you can compare fairly. This keeps the process grounded and reduces the chance that a strong personality wins over a stronger plan.

What to Compare

Compare these points:

Local experience

Recent sales activity

Review patterns

Communication process

Pricing or offer strategy

Knowledge of your property type or buyer needs

Clarity around fees and expectations

You should also notice how each agent listens. Do they ask about your goals, timeline, budget, and concerns? Or do they jump straight into a pitch?

Final Thoughts

Finding a real estate agent you can trust takes more than a quick search. Start with verified reviews, then look at local experience, recent sales, communication habits, and strategy. Interview more than one agent, ask the same questions, and compare the answers with a clear head.

The right agent should make the process easier to understand. They should explain risks, give practical advice, and show proof of recent work. Trust does not mean the agent tells you only what you want to hear. It means they help you make better decisions, even when the market gets messy.