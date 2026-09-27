Drake has spent years making records that live far beyond release week. Tonight, two of them put him back in the MTV Video Music Awards conversation, with ICEMAN nominated for Best Album and “Janice STFU” up for Best Hip-Hop. The ceremony takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Snoop Dogg hosting.

Drake is nominated for both the Best Album and Best Hip-Hop video at the VMAs tonight‼️



▪️Best Album — ‘ICEMAN’

▪️Best Hip-Hop video — “Janice STFU” pic.twitter.com/BN5mxcH7aD — RapTV (@Rap) September 27, 2026

The album race places Drake alongside Madonna, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and other artists with devoted fan bases. Best Album is decided through voting on MTV’s Instagram Stories, giving the category the energy of a real-time popularity contest. For Drake, a win would give ICEMAN another moment in front of an audience that may know every hook without following every move on the charts.

Drake performs Shabang, Janice STFU and Burning Bridges live in Toronto pic.twitter.com/iuiOxaW7R0 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 1, 2026

His other opening comes through “Janice STFU.” The Best Hip-Hop field includes Cardi B with Kehlani, Don Toliver, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott and Tyler, the Creator.

drake replaces himself at no. 1 🔥



“Janice STFU” has officially reached no. 1 on US apple music, dethroning his own track “Ran To Atlanta” 📈https://t.co/yZAGq9LLE0 — Genius (@Genius) May 18, 2026

That lineup makes the category one of the night’s clearest snapshots of where rap sits right now: established stars, distinct sounds and plenty of listeners ready to argue for their pick.

Drake accepts VMA award in Italian in 2016😅👌🏾 https://t.co/aOaZKvHeq4 pic.twitter.com/suArKMoa37 — 𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐱𝐱 (@Callme_deerexx) July 30, 2026

There is some history hanging over Drake’s nominations. His VMA wins came in 2012 for “HYFR” with Lil Wayne, then twice in 2016 for “Hotline Bling.” Three Moonpersons feels like a surprisingly small shelf for an artist whose videos have been part of pop culture for well over a decade.

That gives tonight a little extra charge. Drake has two chances to add to that tally, one for the full ICEMAN era and one for the video carrying its sound into the VMA spotlight.