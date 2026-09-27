Yet another example of Drake uplifting talented artists and creators before they were stars. Druski was already getting attention online when Drake called him for the 2020 “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video. The comedian says that invitation changed the way brands saw him, turning visibility into work that actually paid.

Druski opens up on the impact Drake had on his career



"The thing that changed my life at the time was Drake calling for the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' music video. Brands started to take me seriously […] It wasn't until then that the real money was coming in.” pic.twitter.com/eQOzAHA0qW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 24, 2026

“The thing that changed my life at the time was Drake calling for the ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ music video. Brands started to take me seriously […] It wasn’t until then that the real money was coming in,” Druski said during an appearance on Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO. Before the video, he recalled receiving free merchandise and invitations. Drake’s call gave companies a reason to take a closer look at the comedian behind the viral sketches.

Druski vibing to Drake’s “Ran To Atlanta” with Future in the club for his 32nd birthday😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/XKmGmVkEIb — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 13, 2026

The relationship kept showing up on camera. In 2021, Drake joined Druski’s Instagram Live and played along with a Coulda Been Records bit in which Druski tried to recruit him away from OVO. Drake leaned into the joke, giving Druski room to run with the kind of music industry satire that became one of his signatures.

Drake hanging up on Druski after seeing his room has to be the funniest thing I’ve seen today 😭😂 https://t.co/pKO8b9X7gi pic.twitter.com/6LgxGe01ty — shey⚡️ (@Bshey__) August 24, 2026

Druski has also spoken about the friendship when the conversation was far less playful. As Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar drew intense attention, fans scrutinized who stood beside each rapper. Asked about supporting Drake in an August GQ interview, Druski said, “That’s my brother. I don’t care about what’s hot at the moment or what’s going on… I’m just big on loyalty. I just supported a friend throughout that whole endeavor.”

That history gives his latest reflection its weight. A cameo brought him into one of music’s biggest spotlights at a moment when he was trying to build a lasting career. Six years later, Druski is still giving Drake credit for making that call, and still calling him a friend.