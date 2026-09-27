Azeez Al-Shaair began the Houston Texans’ Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with “Wafaa Akila” written on his eye black. Early in the game, an NFL official told the linebacker to remove it, according to a report by The Athletic. Wafaa was eight years old. She and her father were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza earlier this month, on her first day back at school.

Despite the fines and mounting pressure, Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair continues to honour Palestinian children killed in Gaza.



This time, it’s Lana, 12, and Bana, 8, who were killed alongside their family in an Israeli attack earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/pEY8jt92fa — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) September 27, 2026

The moment followed a Week 1 tribute to Hind Rajab, the five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza in 2024 after her family’s vehicle came under fire. Al-Shaair wore Hind’s name beneath his eyes during Houston’s game against Buffalo. The NFL fined him $11,941 for violating its rules on messages displayed with a player’s uniform and equipment. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving subsequently offered to cover the fine.

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was told by an NFL official to remove the name of Wafaa Akila, an 8-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, from his eye black during the Texans’ Week 2 game or he would not be allowed to continue playing, according to a league source.… pic.twitter.com/2IxQpcqxnK — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 26, 2026

For Al-Shaair, the names represent children whose lives deserve to be remembered. Asked about the cost of the first fine, he told reporters, “It’s bigger to me; what’s a life worth? Is a life worth $11,000? No, I think it’s priceless.”

The NFL’s uniform inspectors can flag violations during a game and require players to correct them before returning to play. Al-Shaair reportedly removed Wafaa’s name and was not fined for the Week 2 message. League rules explain the official’s intervention; they also put a visible limit on how he can carry these children’s names onto the field.

Al-Shaair has used that field to call attention to Gaza before. During last season’s playoffs, he was fined for writing “Stop the genocide” on his eye black. He has also supported the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund through the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. With each tribute, he has brought a child’s name into a conversation reaching far beyond football.