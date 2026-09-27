Hundreds of people gathered at Government and State streets in Ocean Springs in July, carrying signs and calling out Nolan Wells’ name. The 18-year-old Black football player had disappeared during a July 4 trip with friends to Horn Island and was found dead two days later. At the protest, 19-year-old Nicolas Madison explained the immediate purpose: “The goal of today’s protest, I feel like, would be just to say his name.”

The people are taking to the streets and demanding answers for Nolan Wells. Their voices will not be silenced. We will continue to stand with Nolan’s family and community in the fight for TRUTH! #JusticeForNolanWells pic.twitter.com/ic1JDZ2GTg — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 26, 2026

The demonstrators also wanted a full account of what happened. That demand has grown more urgent for Wells’ family following a Jackson County grand jury’s decision last week to bring no criminal charges. Jurors found no credible evidence of a crime and said the circumstances of Wells’ death were “consistent with drowning.” The state medical examiner and a pathologist hired by the family both classified his cause and manner of death as “undetermined.”

Ms. Rachel is speaking out about the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells.



“Nolan Wells didn't drown.”



[📸: GETTY, NOAH WELLS GOFUNDME ] pic.twitter.com/rH16p1HQph — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 26, 2026

The state autopsy documented two bruises beneath the scalp on the back of Wells’ head, each about two inches across, and found no fluid or debris in his airways. It did not establish how the injuries occurred. The family’s independent pathologist identified blunt-force injuries and called for continued investigation. Those findings have become central to the family’s push for answers after the grand jury decision.

The family has also questioned Snapchat material that disappeared from Wells’ phone after his last recorded use. District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath says other users deleted or unsent their own messages and that the activity does not show someone accessed Wells’ device. An attorney for three friends who were with Wells says they never had the phone.

Ben Crump, representing Wells’ family, is calling for a federal review. The July protest put a question before the community that the later proceedings have yet to answer definitively: how did Nolan Wells die?