A kayak moving down a Queens street was one of the weekend’s most striking images. In Howard Beach, coastal flooding covered roads with anywhere from several inches to more than a foot of water. Across the Hudson, a Surf City couple filmed an animal that appeared to be a small shark swimming past their home and turning into their driveway. Its species has not been confirmed.

There is a freaking shark on the streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey. This storm is no joke. pic.twitter.com/Azy9K6gzGP — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) September 27, 2026

The scenes came as a powerful nor’easter pushed rain, wind and high tides into New York and New Jersey. Water entered coastal neighborhoods, closed roads along the Jersey Shore and left thousands of customers without power. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency in eight counties as officials warned residents to stay clear of flooded routes.

The water is so high people are kayaking to the train station in Queens. pic.twitter.com/XEOIab6tms — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) September 26, 2026

In Surf City, the video drew attention because the animal appeared so far from the water people expect to find it in. Flooding had turned parts of Long Beach Island’s streets into extensions of the surrounding bay. News 12 described the footage as a possible shark sighting, leaving the identification open while the water itself remained the urgent problem for residents.

The storm’s most devastating reported consequence came in Brooklyn. A falling tree struck and killed Leighton Brown, a 56-year-old New York City Housing Authority employee, near the Cypress Hills Houses on Saturday. Downed trees and power lines created hazards across the region as crews worked to restore service.

The kayak and Surf City footage made the flooding easy to share. For people living along those streets, it meant finding a safe route home, protecting their property and waiting for the next high tide. New York City officials urged residents to avoid walking or driving through floodwater and to check travel conditions before heading out.