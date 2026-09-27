Trippie Redd has a theory about why rap has struggled to produce another breakout star like XXXTENTACION or Juice WRLD. In a lengthy social media post, he pointed at label spending, streaming rules and a wave of artists he believes are making music with limited reach.

Trippie Redd shares his thoughts on why we don’t see breakout superstars like XXXTENTACION & Juice WRLD anymore 💭



“Labels are signing 💩🍑 artists with a small ceiling and giving them a push like they are a Uzi, but it doesn’t work because none of these new artists are Uzi or… pic.twitter.com/05j9UZlXvX — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 26, 2026

His criticism started with how the industry measures success. Trippie argued that changes to streams and sales make established acts appear bigger while emerging artists look smaller. He also claimed labels spend heavily on new signings to show they can still create stars. Those are Trippie’s views on the business, rather than figures he presented to back up a specific change.

Then he got to the music. Trippie wrote that “labels are Signing 00 artist with a small ceiling and giving them a push like they are a uzi but it doesn’t work bc nun these new artist are uzi or juice or x or me”. He argued that those artists made songs with an audience extending beyond young listeners, and questioned whether today’s new acts could reach people with different lives and routines.

He was blunt about the sound he hears now, too: “the industry is weird rn a bunch of wanna bes doing the same music I’m actually sorry for contributing to this fast food hipster music”. That admission gives his complaint some weight. Trippie hears an influence from his own era in the current wave, and he wants artists to take that sound somewhere new.

For examples of what he feels is missing, he pointed to “fuck love” and “taking a walk,” songs built to carry a feeling alongside their energy. He described much of the newer music as “all turn up drink pop a pill no meaning”. Trippie’s challenge to the next generation is clear: make songs people will keep playing after the first rush wears off.