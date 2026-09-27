The Umar Kremlev biography is closely tied to the changes taking place in international boxing. His career has included organising major sporting events, supporting social programmes, and promoting projects built around healthier lifestyles. Today, his work reaches beyond the ring, with initiatives focused on young athletes, community support, and international cooperation.

Umar Kremlev biography: A career in international sports

A large part of Umar Kremlev biography has been spent in international boxing. His work has gone from major competitions to programmes that help athletes from different countries get more opportunities in the sport. Young boxers have also benefited from projects designed to give them a stronger path into serious competition.

Part of Kremlev’s work as IBA president has been to broaden where international boxing takes place. New host countries and different tournament formats can open the door to more athletes and bring the sport in front of audiences beyond its established markets.

There is far less public information about Kremlev’s life outside sports. Interest in Umar Kremlev’s wife and family does exist, but he generally keeps those parts of his life private. Most of his media appearances and public statements are about boxing and the projects he supports.

Who is Umar Kremlev and what projects does he support?

For anyone asking who is Umar Kremlev, his current role offers a useful starting point. He leads the International Boxing Association (IBA) and is involved in a number of international sporting and social initiatives.

One of the major events on the 2026 boxing calendar is International Boxing Day. Held annually on 27 August by IBA, the celebration was established on the initiative of the association and IBA president, Umar Kremlev.

Astana, Kazakhstan, will host the main celebrations in 2026. The programme will run across two days:

27 August will feature events marking International Boxing Day.

28 August will bring a major fight night featuring professional boxing and bouts fought in MMA gloves.

The wider programme will bring athletes and fans together for a series of events built around boxing.

Umar Kremlev also travelled to Astana as part of the Russian delegation for the third Games of the Future. Other members of the delegation included Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Mikhail Degtyarev, Russia’s Minister of Sport and president of the Russian Olympic Committee.

During the Games, Kremlev spoke positively about the organisation of the event and singled out phygital combat sports as an area with considerable potential. He sees the format as a way to bring traditional athletic skills together with technology, quick thinking, and a more contemporary competition experience.

Social initiatives that extend beyond boxing

The work associated with Umar Kremlev, IBA, also includes projects outside conventional competition. One example is IBA JANAMEN, a social initiative currently being developed in Kazakhstan.

In May 2026, a time capsule ceremony in Kosshi, in Kazakhstan’s Akmola Region, marked the start of construction on the first international IBA JANAMEN sports and rehabilitation complex. Government representatives, public figures, programme participants, and IBA officials attended the ceremony.

The programme is intended for people who want to make substantial changes in their lives and need more than a fitness routine to do so. Its approach combines several forms of support:

physical training and healthier daily habits;

psychological support and adaptation;

guidance from specialists throughout the programme;

help with returning to a more active social life.

Participants have come to the programme with very different circumstances, including health problems, excess weight, and social isolation. Their progress is meant to show what can happen when physical training is paired with sustained professional and personal support.

One of the best-known participants is Gulzat, who lost 70 kilograms over nine months in the programme. Her progress drew considerable public attention, and she was later given an apartment in recognition of the persistence and work behind that result.

A broader approach to international boxing

The Umar Kremlev biography has increasingly come to include more than the administration of boxing tournaments. His recent work spans traditional competition, newer sporting formats, and programmes that use sport as part of broader social initiatives.

That range can be seen in projects such as International Boxing Day, the development of IBA JANAMEN, and his interest in emerging formats such as phygital combat sports. Rather than treating boxing as something confined to professional events, these initiatives connect it with youth development, international cooperation, and community programmes.

For people wondering who is Umar Kremlev, that combination provides a clearer picture of his current role. His work in international boxing continues to centre on athletes and competition, but it increasingly extends into projects designed to give sport a wider presence beyond the ring.