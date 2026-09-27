USA Scoop Captures Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at MacArthur Park

Justin Bieber gave Los Angeles an unexpected live-music moment this week, performing at MacArthur Park in a surprise appearance captured on video by USA Scoop.

Bieber was spotted at the historic Los Angeles park on Tuesday, September 22, where he performed alongside a small group of musicians as people nearby gathered around. There was no traditional concert setup or advance announcement, making the appearance a notably spontaneous one.

Video captured by USA Scoop shows Bieber performing several songs in the middle of the park, including material from his recent SWAG era. Among the songs performed were “YUKON,” “DAISIES,” “ALL I CAN TAKE” and “SPEED DEMON.”

Additional reports from the scene indicate that Bieber performed other material during the session as well, adding to the sense that the appearance was more informal than a conventional promotional performance.

The visit reportedly had a purpose beyond music. Bieber was at MacArthur Park to distribute supplies to people experiencing homelessness, including water and gift cards, according to reports. The impromptu performance took place during that visit.

MacArthur Park has long been one of Los Angeles’ most recognizable public spaces and has also been at the center of ongoing conversations surrounding homelessness, public safety, and efforts to revitalize the area. Bieber’s unexpected appearance quickly brought additional attention to the park.

For those who happened to be there, however, the scene was considerably simpler: Bieber sitting with musicians in a public park and performing for a crowd that formed around him.

The moment also offered a stark contrast to the large-scale productions that have characterized much of Bieber’s recent career. Instead of an arena stage, elaborate lighting or a festival crowd, the singer performed in an open public space with people watching from only a few feet away.

The footage obtained by USA Scoop provides a closer look at the unusual performance and the crowd that gathered around Bieber as the unexpected set unfolded.

Watch the footage of Justin Bieber’s surprise MacArthur Park performance below.