“Realizing a lot of these unemployed social media girls who are randomly in Mykonos or Dubai are secretly escorts.”

Realizing a lot of these unemployed social media girls who are randomly in Mykonos or Dubai are secretly escorts. — Degen CPA (@drewvento) September 27, 2026

That blunt social media post has people revisiting a question that follows nearly every luxury influencer feed: who is paying for the flights, villas and designer bags? The post makes a sweeping claim about women whose work is not visible online, and the replies have filled in a much more elaborate story.

One account describes promoters inviting groups of models to villas during fashion week and other busy travel seasons. According to that version, the trips begin with Chanel or Dior gifts, while more expensive rewards depend on interactions with wealthy guests. It claims roughly 70 percent of attendees become intimate with someone before leaving. Other users say they have heard of friends receiving Birkin bags through similar arrangements, sometimes without a second invitation. Those stories and the percentage remain unverified.

The suspicion is easy to understand when someone appears to be traveling constantly with no obvious job or brand partnerships. An Instagram feed, though, reveals very little about a person’s finances. Work can happen privately, and gifts, borrowed items and carefully staged trips can all make a lifestyle look more extravagant than it is.

Reporting on sex trafficking and exploitation in Dubai has documented how some women were recruited with promises of opportunity and drawn into dangerous situations. Those accounts warrant attention on their own terms. They do not identify the women in the viral post or establish how any particular influencer funds her travel.

The conversation reaches beyond Mykonos and Dubai because the image is familiar everywhere: a perfect getaway, a luxury bag and no explanation attached. The viral post has given that uncertainty a provocative answer. Establishing what happens behind those photos would require hearing from the women involved and the people arranging the trips.